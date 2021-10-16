Lagos PDP affirms Saturday’s congress aborted by shooters

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) confirmed that its state congress slated to hold on Saturday was aborted midway into the exercise, and called on the police to fish out those behind the sporadic gunshots that led the party’s delegates to flee the Tafawa Balawa Square, venue of the exercise.

This was just as PDP said the chairman of the Election Committee, who is also the deputy governor of Benue State, had gone ahead to declare the congress as aborted and a new date will be announced.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its outgoing spokesman, Taofik Gani, copy of which was made available to the Saturday Tribune, even as it noted that Lagos PDP unlike…