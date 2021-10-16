My UK tour exposed me to things that will improve my broadcasting career —Gbenga Oyato

Gbenga Olayiwola, a broadcaster, popularly known as Gbenga Oyato, has impacted many lives, especially marriages and the underprivileged through his various programmes. In this interview by SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks on his current foreign trip and his vision. Excerpts:

You have been out of the country for some time now. What informed your foreign trip?

I have been in the United Kingdom on a tour for about six weeks now. I have some weeks more to complete my mission outside the shores of the country. This development is part of my mission to connect with my fans abroad. It is part of my efforts to appreciate them in person for their support over the years. I have been able to associate with…