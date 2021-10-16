My wife is a witch, made me impotent, please separate us, 70-yr-old man begs court

A mother of 10, Mrs Tolu Osho, has lost her 48-year-old marriage for allegedly denying her husband sex.

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State, granted the request of her estranged husband, Mojidi, to dissolve the union.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, said that since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court was left with no option other than to grant him his prayer and pronounce their union dissolved.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr Mojidi Osho and Mrs Tolu Osho dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Both of you should go your separate…