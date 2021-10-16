No court injunction stopping APC congress in Adamawa — Prof Umar

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) committee for Adamawa State, Professor Umar Adam Katsaya has debunked claims in some quarters that a court in Yola has stopped the state congress slated for today.

The chairman stated this Saturday morning at the venue of the congress at the Lamido Cinema saying, “it is not true, there is no court order stopping today’s congress, as you can see, all the seven-man committee are on ground, and the electoral materials already here.”

He added that what they are waiting for now is INEC official to come, “all the aspirants are here and we are good to go.”

Professor Umar noted that all 36 positions been vied for will be done…