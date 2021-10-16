Oyediran was a spring in the desert that positively impacted lives — Clergy

Former chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN), Plc, late Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Olubunmi Oyediran has been described as a spring in the desert as a result of her positive impacts on the lives of many people during her lifetime.

Delivering a sermon to mark one year memorial service for Oyediran on Saturday at Jacob and Grace Chapel, Ido, the minister in charge of All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan, Venerable Oladipupo Bamidele Ajomale said “in the desert, there was a spring called Omotola Olubunmi Oyediran that made the desert beautiful.”

The clergy, who tasked the people to live exemplary life that would be beneficial to humanity recalled that Oyediran’s demise a year…