Supporting women through poverty-alleviation programmes key to nation-building ―Akin Alabi

Giving support to women, particularly those in rural communities, through various poverty-alleviation programmes has been described a as important to nation-building.

Lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency, Honorable Akin Alabi, stated this while re-emphasizing his commitment to alleviating the suffering the masses, particularly the women population, whom he refers to as “ever loyal and a force to always reckon with.”

He stated this on Friday at the October edition of the Akin Alabi 250 million naira women empowerment scheme which was held at the brewery area of Ibadan. The event coincided with the International Day of Rural Women celebrated every October 15.

Alabi…