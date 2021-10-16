What to do when sex becomes scarce in marriage

ONE major activity in marriage that cannot be successfully delegated is sex. You cannot send someone to help you have sex or give sex to your spouse. If you do, it’s an abnormality that will eventually destroy the marriage. It’s also an activity that is mutually beneficial to the two persons in the marriage. Both husband and wife enjoy it, when sexual intercourse takes place. It’s also an activity that is freely permitted between husband and wife, and it can be engaged in without anyone raising eye brow. I mean, no one can query them as to why they are having sex. It’s expected of them to have sex. Like a man said during one of our marriage seminar, “the reason husbands marry…