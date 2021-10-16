What winning car, N.5m cash means to me as an undergraduate —Adeyemo, winner of Osun State’s essay competition

Victor Adeyemo, a 400-level Medical student of Bowen University, Iwo Osun State, is the winner of Osun State’s Independence Day essay competition among tertiary institution students across the country. In this interview, he told SATURDAY TRIBUNE how he won the competition and what the society should look forward to from him.

How come you, a medical student, won an essay competition? How did you hone your writing skill?

First and foremost, all glory belongs to God, the giver of talents. I will also like to add that my interest in writing started since I was in Primary school. Both of my parents are teachers, and so, there were plenty of books around the house. That helped to spur my…