Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu’s award, a testament of commitment to family support of Ondo people ― Oyerinmade

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Matthew Oyerinmade has described the winner of this year’s Sun Newspapers Most Supportive Nigerian First Lady, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and her husband, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), as worthy torchbearers of the state at every point of reference.

Oyerinmade, described the intervention and giant strides of her involvement in women’s health and advocacy, girl child care and support as building strong pillars for family support and well-being of the people of the state and Nigeria.

In his congratulatory message made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, he lauded Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu’s fast-rising profile in…