Customs, smugglers clash claims two in Ogun

Two persons lost their lives on Saturday as operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and suspected smugglers engaged themselves along Kobape-Siun-Sagamu expressway.

The NCS operatives attached to the Federal Operating Unit (FOU), Zone ‘A’ Lagos, were reported to have been on the trail of the smugglers who were conveying contraband parboiled rice outside the state capital.

The smugglers, according to an account, ambushed the NCS operatives who were conveying the foreign rice loaded in 12 vehicles to their warehouse.

Tribune Online learnt that travellers both to and fro the highway scampered for safety during the shoot out.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of FOU Zone A,…