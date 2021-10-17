Ebenezer Obey lauds Oba Tejuoso as new grand patron of African Church

The General Overseer of Decross Gospel Mission and music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has lauded the Osile of Oke Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso, on his installation as the new grand patron of the African Church (Nigeria and Worldwide) as part of the activities marking the church’s 120th Founder’s Day anniversary.

The music legend-cum-evangelist, described the honour as well-deserved and a testament of the great impact of the noble king towards the development of gospel in Nigeria and the growth of the church over the years.

Obey also congratulated the church for its steady growth in the last 120 years, while also commending its leadership for honouring Oba Tejuoso…