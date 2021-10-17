Gov Bello pledges over 30% budgetary allocation for education sector in 2022

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has promised that the subsequent budgetary allocation for the Education sector in the state currently pegged at 20% would not be lesser than 30% in 2022 to facilitate a more robust advancement in the sector.

He also added that his government’s concentration would not only be on infrastructural growth in the sector but a prioritized focus on the welfare of teachers in a bid to give leverage to public schools over its private counterpart in the state.

The governor made this known at the grand finale of the Pharmacist Abdulkareem Asuku Youth Empowerment Foundation (PAAYEF) Inter-school quiz and debate competition held at the glasshouse of the government…