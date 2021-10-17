I can’t get over the death of Sound Sultan —Seyi Shay

Some losses hit harder than others, and for singer-songwriter, Oluwaseyi Joshua, popularly known as Seyi Shay, the death of music legend, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan hit close to home.

The singer-songwriter, who shared her relationship with Sound Sultan as well as her journey through the Nigerian music industry with host and co-founder of Joy Inc, Chude Jideonwo, recalled that she bumped into Sultan at the recording studio of a music producer named Doc Def.

According to Seyi Shay, by the end of their conversation, Sound Sultan had listened to her music, learnt that she had been part of a girl band that had recently broken up and promised that he would get her an…