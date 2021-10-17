Ifetope Adams excited about new song ‘Aje’

Fast rising act Ifetope Adams has expressed her excitement about the release of her new song entitled ‘Aje’.

Ifetope who is a signee to FS7 music records said that she is elated that she has dished out a unique sound that will definitely capture the hearts of music lovers and also make herself known as one of the female artistes that are making big moves in the Nigerian music Industry.

“ I’m super excited about this song ‘Aje’, it encapsulates the kind of music I represent, I sing the mind of the people and I know a lot of people who listen to this song will relate to the lyrics as it applies to their personal lives,” she said.

The singer also added that as the only…