My backbone is gone! Bimbo Oshin weeps as husband, Dudu Heritage is buried

Bimbo Oshin-Ibironke, one of the wives of the late Ibadan Golf Club Captain, Mr. Ola Ibironke popularly known as Dudu Heritage has described late husband as her backbone.

In her tribute, Bimbo described husband as the best gift every woman could ask for.

She said “I have cried more than I have ever done in my 25 years as an actress. It still looks like a dream to me. I had the opportunity and privilege of being the wife and partner to the most wonderful, loving, romantic, peaceful, kind, and God-fearing man any woman can wish for.

“He was the love of my life; the one who did everything humanly possible to protect me even in the face of all sorts of misconceptions; he was the only one…