NAF denies paying N20m to bandits to avoid shooting Buhari’s plane down in Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday debunked the reports alleging that it paid N20 million to armed bandits operating in Katsina State in exchange for an anti-aircraft gun allegedly seized by the bandits at a time President Muhammadu Buhari was planning a trip to the state.

NAF described the claims contained in a report by the Wall Street Journal as false and mischievous targeted to weaken gallant troops fighting insurgency in the troubled zone.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

The report had alleged that the payment was reportedly made by the NAF high…