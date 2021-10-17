Ondo APC hails Akeredolu for peaceful congress

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has attributed the peace in the party to the inclusive approach and equal treatment for all by the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, saying the governor is responsible for the peace being enjoyed in the party.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, who stated that Akeredolu’s uncanny leadership style paved the way for the enviable feat that has become a reference point among states.

Kalejaye noted that “sailing through turbulent waters unruffled is only possible with a versatile and experienced captain on board. It is on this note that the All Progressives Congress,…