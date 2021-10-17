Police investigate 7 officers for extorting passengers in Kogi

Kogi State Police Command has commenced investigation of 7 police officers who extorted money from passengers while on patrol duty.

This was disclosed by the spoke person of the command, DSP William Ovye Aya, in a press statement issued on Sunday and made available to newsmen.

He stated that the Kogi State Police Command has commenced investigations into a trending video where police personnel attached to Adogo Division, while on patrol duty along Adogo-Okene road, reportedly extorted the sum of Twenty-Five Thousand Naira (N25,000) from a traveller while another was physically assaulted by one of the men in uniform.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Idrisu Dauda…