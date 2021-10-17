PTAD receives repatriated £26.5m domiciled abroad

Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has received a repatriated sum of £26.5 million hitherto domiciled outside the shores of Nigeria.

Speaking at a-two day stakeholders meeting with pensioners in North Central zone in Ilorin at the weekend, Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, said that the funds were under investment with Crown Agents Investment Management Limited, United Kingdom.

“We recovered pension funds that were hitherto domiciled outside the country. We have also recovered pension funds from insurance underwriters that belonged to the defunct agency before privatization took place. We have been after the insurance underwriters and two of them have…