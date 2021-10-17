Widowed prematurely by Boko Haram

“I lost my husband four weeks ago to Boko Haram.” That was the message sent to me last week on WhatsApp by Angela. Terse as it was, it bore the shattering impact of a two-tonnes bomb. Its massive boom and the doom it left in its trails deposited shrapnel of despondency in my heart. Its impact was deafening as it hit my ear lobe like a thunderbolt. How does this young, widowed lady, barely a year old in marriage, a First Class graduate of Law and lawyer, carry the massive, unkind fate of losing her husband this prematurely and in such a gruesome yet avoidable manner? Angela is 8-months pregnant. How does the family of this 34-year old man, who had just been killed in the prime of his…