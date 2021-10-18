FG to improve funding access for MSMEs in Nigeria ― Minister

The Federal government has reassured of its commitment to improving funding access for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja at the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) Annual Conference,

the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb Mariam Katagum said “the Federal Government has over time, created platforms to improve access to finance for MSMEs in order to boost production, increase the value of trade, enhance the investment climate, foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

“This is in addition to the deliberate and pragmatic policies geared towards supporting and sustaining small businesses in the…