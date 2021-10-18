Fidelity Bank wins DBN award

AS a testament to its determination to support Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) to scale and run profitable ventures, leading financial institution -Fidelity Bank Plc -has been presented the 2020 Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) service award for the highest disbursement to DBN-focused locations.

This announcement was made at the first-ever DBN Service Ambassadors’ award ceremony held recently in Lagos.

While welcoming guests and awardees to the event, the DBN Managing Director, Mr Tony Okpanachi, explained that the DBN leverages its partnership with Participating Financial Institutions (PFI) to provide relatively cheaper loans as well as capacity building initiatives to small…