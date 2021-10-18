How leaders handle mistakes – Tribune Online

It is not without a cause that leaders are venerated. They are change agents; they inspire people, reverse horrible trends, build great institutions, proffer solutions, create prosperity and bring out the best in others. These uncommon attributes give them a larger than life status and some of the followers begin to believe that their leaders are super human beings and are not susceptible to certain human foibles. While a leader cannot stop his followers from seeing him as a demigod, incapable of human errors, when a leader begins to believe the larger-than-life profile projected to him by his followers and begins to see himself as infallible and thus fails to own up to his mistakes, he…