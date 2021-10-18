Ihedioha pledges support for Anyanwu for PDP national secretary position

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, has declared his support for Senator Samuel Anyanwu on his nomination as a consensus candidate of the South-East for the position of National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the National Convention scheduled for October 30 and 31, 2021.

This is contrary to some reports in the media claiming Ihedioha is aversed to the nomination of Anyanwu.

In a statement issued to the pressmen through his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu, in Owerri on Monday, Ihedioha described the online reports as misleading while urging the people to disregard them entirely.

Hon Ihedioha said that he had already held a meeting with…