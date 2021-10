Tribune Online

Mending the broken fence in Oyo PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) state congress that took place in Ibadan, Oyo State, on October 16 revealed that all is not well within the party, as some aggrieved members went to Jogor Centre to conduct a parallel congress while the loyalists of Engr. Seyi Makinde went to Adamasingba Stadium to elect their party executive […]

Mending the broken fence in Oyo PDP

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune