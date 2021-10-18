New reality TV show, The Residence Afrika premieres March 2022, announces $500,000 grand prize

The Residence Afrika Reality TV Show will promote African culture and air on local platforms for viewers globally.

Nigerian company, Africa Network Entertainment Limited (ANEL) has announced plans for the premiere of its much-awaited reality TV Show; The Residence Afrika. The first season of the Show tagged The Quest Edition will debut in March 2022 with 24 contestants from Anglophone countries in Africa competing for the grand prize of $500,000.

Chairman of ANEL and Executive Producer of The Residence Afrika; Mr Kelechi Freeman Ukadike made this known at the launch party of the reality TV Show held on Saturday in Lagos, Nigeria. He stated that, “There is a possibility for the contestants…