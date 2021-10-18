Nigeria’s insecurity declining, says Buhari in Eid-el-Malud message

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Malud, stressing the need to replace what he observed as the reality of declining insecurity with the inaccurate narrative of rising insecurity in the country.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) on Monday, in a message to mark the occasion, Buhari said: “I am delighted to send greetings of peace, unity and goodwill to the Muslim Ummah, fellow citizens and Muslims all over the world as they observe and celebrate Eid-ul- Maulud.”

The President urged Muslims to strive for “forgiveness and closeness to the noble life and…