Osun APC congress: Salinsile, Baderinwa emerge chairman, secretary

THE immediate past secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile, was, on Saturday, elected chairman of the party at a well-attended state party congress.

As early as 7a.m., members of the party in the state, numbering around 10,000, gathered at the open field at Ogooluwa area of Osogbo, to participate in the party’s congress that held across all states of the federation.

The new state APC chairman, who hails from Iwo Local Government Area, was elected alongside former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Adelani Baderinwa, from Ifelodun Local Government Area, who emerged as the new secretary, while Comrade Abosede…