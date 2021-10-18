PDP hegemony in Delta will end in 2023, says Omo-Agege

Deputy President of the Nigeria Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has declared that the reign of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State would end come 2023.

Omo-Agege made the projection while receiving over 5,000 defectors from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oviri-Ogor and Ughelli urban, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

He said everything in life has an expiry date, insisting that the terminal date for the PDP in the state was already very near.

“Although 2023 is still far, Omo-Agege is coming. What we are going to use their eyes to see, they won’t believe it.

“APC has already won the 2023 election, PDP and…