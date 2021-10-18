Purpose, trials and character – Tribune Online

To excel in character, we must come to the place where we recognize the necessity of absolute in our lives. That means every personal action and choice is determined by a pre-set code of principles, which becomes our decision-maker, even when the world thrusts its pain upon us. And as we embrace right principles, even in the face of great opposition, the tide will begin to turn for us, and success will begin flowing in our direction.

This is not an overnight process. It takes time to learn how to walk this out. The summation of the principles by which we daily live our lives (the extent to which we act on what is right, even when it hurts) will determine how much favor and real success we…