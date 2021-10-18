Unilorin produces 180 first-class graduates

A total number of 180 first-class graduates are included among 10,922 graduates produced by the University of Ilorin in the 2019/2020 academic session.

Speaking with journalists on the 36th convocation ceremonies of the university in Ilorin on Monday, the vice-chancellor, Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, said that physical attendance at the main convocation event next Saturday would be restricted to only graduates with First Class Degree Honours, Prize Winners and Doctoral Awardees.

“Out of this (10,922) figure, 9,338 are First Degree/Diplomas graduands while the remaining 1,584 are graduating with Higher Degrees/Postgraduate Diplomas. In the First Degree/Diploma category, we have 180…