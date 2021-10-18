Unity Bank boosts capacity building on Blue Economy

No fewer than three thousand girls drawn from senior secondary schools across Nigeria have benefitted from a three-day capacity building initiative on maritime commerce and National Virtual Maritime Quiz powered by Unity Bank Plc.

The capacity building initiative, which focused on Information Communication Technology (ICT), maritime, transportation and logistics ecosystem, was hosted by Ocean Ambassadors Foundation to promote the participation of indigent girl-child in maritime commerce.

Unity Bank partnered the programme as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility initiatives targeted at the education sector and to draw attention to the imperatives of training the girl-child…