Buhari felicitates Gowon at 87

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the government and all Nigerians, sent warm felicitations to former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, his 87th birthday, rejoicing with the leader and his family on the grace for good health and strength to keep serving.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said the President congratulated Gen Yakubu on the formidable role he continues to play in the development of the country, always advocating peace and unity, and consistently remaining a voice of reason and wisdom in good governance and democracy.

According to the statement, as the former Head of State turns 87, the President noted, with…