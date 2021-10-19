FG, Lagos synergise on boosting housing sector’s contributions to economy

The Federal Government and the Lagos State Government have commenced talks on how to harness potentials in the housing sector towards cushioning the strains in the economy.

The duo made this known at the opening of the 10th Conference of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, themed: “Housing Development as a Catalyst For Job Creation, Social Inclusion and Economic Development,” assuring the 10th conference would be optimised to gather submissions to form the bases for policies towards optimising opportunities in the sector for economic revitalisation.

National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development is the highest policy advisory organ on the housing…