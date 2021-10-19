Hajta Ciroma, Debo Agba, others submit forms to beat deadline

Many candidates vying for various positions of leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) turned up, on Tuesday, to submit their expression of interest and nomination forms to beat the October 19, 2021 deadline ahead of the Party’s 30th to 31st National Convention.

While submitting her form for the position of Deputy National Chairman PDP North at the PDP Wadata House in Abuja, Hajta Inna Ciroma stated that “one of the most important pects of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is its commitment to the unity of Nigeria and the desire to see that the best standards of the democratic building are advanced.

“As part of this goal, I am privileged to be concluding today, a unique…