Inuwa enjoins Muslims to draw lessons, inspiration from virtues of Prophet Muhammad

As Muslims in Gombe State join other faithful all over the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud today, State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya has urged them to use the occasion to draw lessons and inspiration from the virtues of service, peaceful co-existence and exemplary leadership of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ( SAW).

The Governor who sent his felicitations to the Muslim ummah in a statement to mark the epochal birth of the Holy Prophet also admonished the Muslim Ummah to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, humility, modesty and generosity as exemplified by the life and times of Prophet Muhammad ( SAW).

Inuwa Yahaya said that ” As we commemorate this great and epochal day, I enjoin us to…