Kogi govt approves over N155bn for 2022 fiscal year

Kogi State Government has approved the sum of N155 billion naira for the 2022 fiscal year.

This was part of the decision taken at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Yahaya Bello at Government House, Lokoja.

The Commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Idris Asiru said the proposed budget tagged “Budget of Accelerated Result” is to be sent to the State House of Assembly for consideration soon.

Ashiru Idris noted that approval was also granted for the engagement of a consultant to coordinate and manage the Alape Staple Processing Zone.

Meanwhile, in a bid to diversify the state economy, Kogi State Government is to acquire a license to…