Maulud Nabbiy: Governors Bello, Oyetola tell Muslims to emulate virtues of Prophet Muhammad

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, and his Osun State counterpart, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, have urged Muslim Ummah in Nigeria to reflect deeply over the unique conduct and lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as they join their counterparts across the world to mark this year’s Eid-el Maulud.

Oyetola in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, enjoined the Muslim faithful to use the opportunity of this celebration to reflect on the lessons and teachings of the prophet whom he said led a life of service to Allah and humanity.

Oyetola also urged them to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s shining virtues of love, compassion, tolerance and promotion of peaceful…