New Kogi NYSC coordinator assures prospective corps members of hitch-free orientation course

The new Kogi State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mofoluwaso Williams, has assured the prospective corps members of the 2021 Batch C stream 1 orientation course, of a fascinating experience and hitch-free camping. In a statement by the Assistant Director of Publicity, NYSC Kogi, Adedapo Tayo, in Lokoja, the Coordinator said the 2021 […]

