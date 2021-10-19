NITDA set to train 10,000 internally displaced persons

The Directory General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, has disclosed that the agency’s desire to train over 10,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to enable seamless reintegration of Nigerian citizens who were displaced as a result of insecurity is in the pipeline.

Inuwa made the disclosure last weekend, while playing host to Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI) at NITDA Headquarters in Abuja.

The DG said said training IDPs on Digital Literacy is part of the implementation of NITDA’s Strategic RoadMap and Action Plan, (SRAP 2021-2024) to enable a fast-growing…