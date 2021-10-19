Still on Nigeria at 61

IT is a well-worn axiom that nations are made and not born. There is no nation today that did not start as a geographical expression. This is because a society must start from one phase of development to the other. However, to our dear country, the reverse is the case. At this stage of our political imbroglio, we do not need a political scientist to tell us that Nigeria is facing chronic political instability. I remember one of the theories of Thomas Hobbes which made us believe that government is essential for an orderly society: this is why we can submit that the unprecedented insecurity, political instability, killing, corruption and the poor state of the country is as a result of the…