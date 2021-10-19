Surveyors urged to approach NASS for law to use drones

The newly appointed President of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON), Mr Clement Nwabichie, has advised practicing surveyors to approach the National Assembly for laws to enable them use drones in their work.

Nwabichie stated this while delivering lecture during the annual Professional Development Workshop and Luncheon of the Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), a sub group of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), in Lagos.

His advice was hinged on the repeated confiscation of the drones of practitioners by law enforcement agencies.

The SURCON president stressed the need for sensitisation of security agencies, as well as collaboration to secure drone…