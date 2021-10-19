The economic gains of the Plants Varieties Protection Law for Nigeria

NIGERIA has struggled for decades to make Agriculture the backbone of its economy with little progress made along the line.

Despite being identified as a sector with the propensity to expand Nigeria’s economy, helping it to grow and diversify rapidly, not so much had been achieved in this regard. Until recently, most of the efforts towards raving the sector as the economic powerhouse has not yielded so much because of policy flip flops and lack of protection for the local farmers, breeders, and other investors.

One critical sub-sector that had not received the desired attention is the seed sub sector. This is an ironical twist as the sub-sector is the nucleus of crop-based…