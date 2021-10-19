US join forces with Nigeria to curb terrorism, banditry

The United States Deputy National Security Adviser, John Finer has said Nigeria will get more assistance from the United States (U.S.) in the battle against insecurity.

He disclosed this in Abuja at the end of a closed-door meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama.

John Finer who was accompanied to the meeting by U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard stated that “Going forward, the security issues are very pretty- whether it’s terrorism or piracy – the U.S. can support.”

Finer further said “You mentioned democracy. The President is very much looking forward to conveying the summit for democracy in December. The pillar of this summit is going to be issues…