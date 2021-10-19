When Oba Akinrera ignited cultural renaissance through Olojo festival in Ifetedo                           

KUNLE ODEREMI brings some details of the silent ongoing cultural revolution in Ifetedo Kingdom embarked upon by Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrera,Latiti 1 through an annual Olojo (Ogun deity) festival.

For Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrera, Latiri 1, October 6, 2021, was another milestone in his chequered history as the Olubosin of Ifetedo Kingdom. Dignitaries from far and wide converged on the headquarters of Ife South Local Government Area, Osun State, to further reawaken the Yoruba nation on their rich cultural heritage, value system, customs and tradition. A huge number of leading monarchs, business moguls, industrialists, cultural ambassadors, academics, bureaucrats, statesmen…