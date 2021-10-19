Why Nigeria should radically invest in TVET

MORE than ever before, the vital road not yet taken in our educational system is staring us in the face. That is TVET: Technical and Vocational Education and Training. The term is so comprehensive – yet so precise – that one can feel the effects of its absence in every critical area of our national life. Since our mutual pretence that all is well with our policy in the sector has not saved us from the blind alley in which we have found ourselves in terms of development gap, it’s high time we told ourselves the truth that our educational ideology and system should be reconfigured in favour of TVET. TVET refers to aspects of the educational process involving, in addition to general…