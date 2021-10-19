Yemi Alade meets Royal family, dazzles at Earthshot prize awards

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Yemi Alade, performed at the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony at the Alexandra Palace, London, England, on Sunday, and again, represented Africa with a spectacular showcase.

She delivered a rendition of her hit single “Rain” at the ceremony in a gorgeous red Ankara playsuit designed by Style by Athena.

The event had the crème of sports; Mohammed Salah, Danni Alves, of entertainment; David Oyelowo, Emma Thompson, from the British government; Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, the Royal family; Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, and many more in attendance.

The exclusive and globally broadcast event was organised by the Royal…