43 killed in Goronyo market attack —Tambuwal

SOKOTO State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has confirmed that 43 people were killed when gunmen attacked Goronyo market on Sunday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the confirmation was made in a statement by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor Tambuwal.

“Governor Tambuwal gave this clarification after due diligence on figures of those who died in the attack,” the statement said.

According to Bello, Tambuwal had earlier on Monday put the figure at about 30 when the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Farouk Yahaya, paid him a courtesy visit.

“The number of people who died in Goronyo, I did say it was above 30. I wasn’t categorical…