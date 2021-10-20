EndSARS anniversary: Journalist arrested, beaten as protesters take to the streets in Osun

A journalist attached with Daily Post online publication in Osun State, Sikiru Obarayese was on Wednesday arraigned at the Osogbo magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital for covering the first year anniversary of EndSARS protest in the state.

Obarayese was performing his lawful duty when he was bundled into a stationed police vehicle and was mercilessly beaten by the police officers.

In the process, he was brutally injured on his knees by the police officers.

Meanwhile, youths trooped out in their numbers on Wednesday in Osogbo to mark the one year anniversary of EndSARS protest in the state.

The protesters who mobilised and organised themselves into a formidable group carried…