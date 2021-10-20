EndSarsMemorial: Protest rocks Abuja – Tribune Online

Protests rocked the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city on Wednesday when people marched round the city to mark the one year anniversary of the #ENDSARS protest which took place on this day last year.

Recall that, last year many young Nigerians took to the streets across the country protesting and calling for the disbandment of the Nigeria Police wing known as SARS, the protests got bloody and lives were lost.

The protest today to mark the anniversary started at the National Assembly but the protesters were denied access and chased away by the police and other security operatives.

The protesters thereafter, moved round the town peacefully, singing songs of…